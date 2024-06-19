Turn Your Hot Dog Bun Into Garlic Bread For A Tasty Flavor Experiment
Breaking food rules is a huge part of the fun of being in the kitchen and often where some of the most delicious, unexpected creations are born — as long as you can get past what ingredients are most typically "meant" for and have an open mind about how they can be used. If unconventional recipes exist like using tortillas or mashed potatoes for the base of a crispy pizza, there are no real rules for what can be done with carbs. For example, think beyond the humble, inexpensive bagged hot dog buns' usual purpose — as a vehicle for hot dogs — and consider their potential by turning them into savory garlic bread.
For quality snobs, lest you fear the cookout-variety carb won't yield delicious results, don't knock it before you try it. When doused with fragrant fat sources and crisped in the oven, nondescript or even slightly soggy buns take on a whole new life.
There are money-saving perks to be had using this method for your next Italian food night, too. You can often score hot dog buns — especially grocery store's in-house brands on the cheap — for far less than you'd spend on a high-quality loaf of artisan bread. At a time when every penny saved at the grocery store counts, we'll take it.
Hot to make garlicky hot dog buns
Any bag of hot dog buns hanging around the kitchen will do — it's a great excuse to use up ones leftover from your last cookout, or those nearing their expiration date. To make, simply open and separate each of the buns, splitting them long ways into breadstick shapes. Brush each bun with olive oil or butter (using fully liquified butter on garlic bread is actually a mistake, as it can dry it out) or a combo of both.
You can infuse your fat source with flavor from fresh cloves heated on the stovetop, or sprinkle in powdered garlic to your liking. Typical garlic bread is made with a baguette-style option or a loaf of crusty bread, then receives a sprinkling of salty parmesan and other seasonings. Whether using standard bread or hot dog buns, apply your toppings of choice the same. Once doused with flavor, bake buns till golden and crispy.
A note on applying your fat source: Your best approach is to create a smooth spreadable schmere of room-temperature butter with your garlic and any extra seasonings already mixed in. Then, lather on your hot dog bun as you normally would. Especially since buns can be softer and more delicate than a heartier loaf of traditional crust bread, they can be more susceptible to tearing. This tip helps to spread butter gingerly without dragging cold butter across the bun.
Innovative flavor and protein combos for garlicky hot dog buns
We tend to think of hot dogs as quintessentially American (though, like many such dishes, they came here via the cuisines of immigrants) but that shouldn't limit your creations to traditional American flavors. Using hot dog buns versus loaves of bread opens up a whole new avenue of flavor and usage possibilities, beyond just garlic bread. Nestle hot dogs into the garlicky buns and instead of topping with mainstream ketchup or relish, lean all into the Italian-inspired vibe and spoon on marinara and herbs for an easy take on meatball subs.
Or, use them for a tangy, saucy lunchtime Italian sub stuffed with veggies, meats, cheese, and oil and vinegar dressing, treating the bun like it's a hoagie. Make a mini pizza with the bun as the base, piling on sliced rounds of hot dogs in place of pepperoni, and melt mozzarella and your favorite veggie toppings. For a quick sammie, use the buns for grilled cheese or toasties, dressing up with various cheese, caramelized onion, and spinach. Craving lighter fare? Leftover garlic bread, whether made from buns or an Italian loaf can easily be turned into croutons or a veggie panzanella salad. Or of course, for old-school vibes just made with an unexpected ingredient, keep it straightforward and serve your garlicky hot dog buns with a classic spaghetti dinner.