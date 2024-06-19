Turn Your Hot Dog Bun Into Garlic Bread For A Tasty Flavor Experiment

Breaking food rules is a huge part of the fun of being in the kitchen and often where some of the most delicious, unexpected creations are born — as long as you can get past what ingredients are most typically "meant" for and have an open mind about how they can be used. If unconventional recipes exist like using tortillas or mashed potatoes for the base of a crispy pizza, there are no real rules for what can be done with carbs. For example, think beyond the humble, inexpensive bagged hot dog buns' usual purpose — as a vehicle for hot dogs — and consider their potential by turning them into savory garlic bread.

For quality snobs, lest you fear the cookout-variety carb won't yield delicious results, don't knock it before you try it. When doused with fragrant fat sources and crisped in the oven, nondescript or even slightly soggy buns take on a whole new life.

There are money-saving perks to be had using this method for your next Italian food night, too. You can often score hot dog buns — especially grocery store's in-house brands on the cheap — for far less than you'd spend on a high-quality loaf of artisan bread. At a time when every penny saved at the grocery store counts, we'll take it.