We'd Absolutely Avoid Buying This Brand Of Bakeware If You're Looking For Longevity

Treat your kitchenware right, and not only will it love you back night after night, but it can also last for generations. But make enough critical, sometimes controversial mistakes (cast iron pans alone are the stuff of myth, for example, in addition to some common sense preservation measures) and not only will those workhorses underperform for everyday dinners and special occasions alike, they'll barely last a few season(ing)s. Of course, choosing the best tools to begin with can also give you a bit of a head start, and that means knowing what brands to avoid, as well.

Someone had to come in last on our ranking of the 11 best bakeware brands, and that company's loss is your kitchen's gain. Wilton bakeware, which was established in 1929, was our least favorite maker in terms of durability. Your mileage may vary, but Wilton bakeware might also sputter out with peeling non-stick coating and premature warping. With 10 other incrementally better options, better buys are easy to come by.