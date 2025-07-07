We'd Absolutely Avoid Buying This Brand Of Bakeware If You're Looking For Longevity
Treat your kitchenware right, and not only will it love you back night after night, but it can also last for generations. But make enough critical, sometimes controversial mistakes (cast iron pans alone are the stuff of myth, for example, in addition to some common sense preservation measures) and not only will those workhorses underperform for everyday dinners and special occasions alike, they'll barely last a few season(ing)s. Of course, choosing the best tools to begin with can also give you a bit of a head start, and that means knowing what brands to avoid, as well.
Someone had to come in last on our ranking of the 11 best bakeware brands, and that company's loss is your kitchen's gain. Wilton bakeware, which was established in 1929, was our least favorite maker in terms of durability. Your mileage may vary, but Wilton bakeware might also sputter out with peeling non-stick coating and premature warping. With 10 other incrementally better options, better buys are easy to come by.
More reasons to skip Wilton bakeware and what to pick instead
In spite of its disappointing quality, we've found that Wilton products aren't cheap, either, so this isn't even a cautionary tale of simply getting what you pay for. Its the sturdiness which leaves something to be desired; pieces more likely to break than the other brands we tested.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, we found Fat Daddio's, a relative newcomer born in Los Angeles in 1968 and since relocated to Washington State, to be the most durable of the bunch, coming in at number one on our countdown. It's just the best able to withstand rounds and rounds of cakes and cookies, and keep coming back for more. That means that your four-ingredient coconut cakes and lemon shortbread cookies should keep coming out consistently terrific time after time. The only downside, and this will be a huge one for some, is that Fat Daddio's anodized aluminum should not go in the dishwasher. If hand-washing is your primary deal breaker, then Great Jones' aluminized steel alternatives, which we listed at number eight, might come in higher on your own personal ranking.