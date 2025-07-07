You're Dressing Hot Dogs All Wrong, According To The National Hot Dog Council

Surely there's no perfectly correct way to apply condiments to hot dogs: After all, taste is subjective, and some people like mustard, while others like ketchup, and that's okay, right? Not if you ask the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, a real organization that exists to promote the hot dog industry. Its "Hot Dog Etiquette" rules spell out the exact way that hot dogs should be dressed.

Let's start with the correct order for dressings, which is perhaps less controversial: The Council pronounces that "wets" like mustard should be applied first, followed by chunky items like onion or sauerkraut, then dry items like cheese, and finally, seasonings like pepper or celery salt.

You can see some logic: the wet sauces can counter any potentially dry meat, and they also supply a sticky surface that the chunky items can stick on to and not fall off when you pick up the dog. Cheese can then fit into the gaps between chunky bits, although those who want their cheese to melt might disapprove of this order. The seasoning on top fits with the general idea of seasoning a dish as the last thing before you serve it. The Council also has instructions for the placement: In its words, you want to "dress the dog, not the bun." This basically means that you put the hot dog in the bun first, then add the dressings — don't put them straight onto the bun, where sauces like mustard would get soaked up.