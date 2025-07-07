The Unexpectedly Gentle Advice Gordon Ramsay Has For Frustrated Cooks

Gordon Ramsay isn't known for a gentle approach. He's hit the headlines for his hardline approach in the kitchen, yelling at chefs to help them push themselves in shows like "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares." But the British cooking star bared his softer side on a tell-all AMA session on Reddit.

His advice for stressed-out chefs who are grinding away for hours on end in a restaurant? Give yourself a break, both literally and figuratively. "If there's one thing I've taught my young chefs today, it's to work hard and not get disillusioned with the bigger picture," he said. He explained that although it may not seem like you're reaching your goals as quickly as you'd like, in reality, those hours of hard work are building skills you can take to any kitchen around the world.

The "MasterChef" personality took a few months off as a private chef in a yacht early on in his career, saying, "[I] had the most amazing time, and what I learned after that experience was that I could do in one hour on a boat what I was doing in 14 to 15 hours in the professional kitchen." Then he added, "It confirms what you've learned when you walk into a new establishment. It shows how strong you are."