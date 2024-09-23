Did Gordon Ramsay Go To Culinary School?
Gordon Ramsay is one of the most successful and prolific restaurateurs in the world — not to mention a lauded chef and highly entertaining TV personality — so it may surprise you to learn that he never attended culinary school. Ramsay, who was born in Scotland and grew up in England, initially had his sights set on becoming a footballer (that's soccer for the Americans). However, a career-ending injury in his teens led him to enroll in North Oxon Technical College, where he earned a diploma in hotel management. While he may not be formally educated in culinary technique, his education put him on the path towards a career in hospitality.
Of course, Ramsay trained and honed his culinary skills for years before opening his first restaurant. Much of his learning was done on the job, first in the kitchens of some of London's finest restaurants and later, in France, under the tutelage of legendary chefs like Guy Savoy and the late Jöel Robuchon, who held the record for most Michelin Stars ever awarded. These experiences and mentors propelled Ramsay's career — despite his lack of a formal education. In 1993, Ramsay became the head chef of Aubergine in London, where he earned two Michelin Stars, and in 1998, he opened Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, which earned the maximum three Michelin Stars, a coveted honor. Ramsay has since gone on to open dozens of restaurants around the world, publish bestselling books, and host hit TV shows, all without ever attending culinary school.
Why some chefs go to culinary school, and others skip it
Gordon Ramsay isn't the only celebrity chef who never went to culinary school. Fellow food TV personalities like Ina Garten, Martha Stewart, and Guy Fieri also forwent formal culinary education. There are even other celebrated restaurateurs like Thomas Keller and Heston Blumenthal who skipped schooling and went straight into apprenticeships or, in Blumenthal's case, were almost entirely self-taught.
So, how necessary is culinary school for aspiring chefs? It all depends. Some would argue that the secret tips and techniques students learn in culinary school are worth the price of admission; Others believe that they can learn these same skills on the job — while earning a living. It's true that to learn the widest possible breadth of cuisines in the least amount of time, culinary school is your best bet, though plenty of chefs have succeeded with only practical experience under their belts. However, for those looking to change careers in adulthood, many chefs agree that culinary school is the best way to get a foot in the door. As with any career field in which education is optional, there will always be standouts like Ramsay, who manage to ascend to the top without a degree — but even they have to study and practice before they do.