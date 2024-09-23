Did Gordon Ramsay Go To Culinary School?

Gordon Ramsay is one of the most successful and prolific restaurateurs in the world — not to mention a lauded chef and highly entertaining TV personality — so it may surprise you to learn that he never attended culinary school. Ramsay, who was born in Scotland and grew up in England, initially had his sights set on becoming a footballer (that's soccer for the Americans). However, a career-ending injury in his teens led him to enroll in North Oxon Technical College, where he earned a diploma in hotel management. While he may not be formally educated in culinary technique, his education put him on the path towards a career in hospitality.

Of course, Ramsay trained and honed his culinary skills for years before opening his first restaurant. Much of his learning was done on the job, first in the kitchens of some of London's finest restaurants and later, in France, under the tutelage of legendary chefs like Guy Savoy and the late Jöel Robuchon, who held the record for most Michelin Stars ever awarded. These experiences and mentors propelled Ramsay's career — despite his lack of a formal education. In 1993, Ramsay became the head chef of Aubergine in London, where he earned two Michelin Stars, and in 1998, he opened Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, which earned the maximum three Michelin Stars, a coveted honor. Ramsay has since gone on to open dozens of restaurants around the world, publish bestselling books, and host hit TV shows, all without ever attending culinary school.

