Tips For Cleaning Underneath Large Kitchen Appliances (Without Moving Them)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's easy to wipe a rag across the countertop, or use pantry staples to clean an oven door, but freshening up the space underneath your fridge takes some effort. If it's been a while since you've cleaned under your appliances, trust us, they need it. In fact, you should be doing this a few times a year. With all the time we spend in the kitchen, a few crumbs are bound to find their way underneath the confines of the dishwasher or fridge. It might not be an aesthetic issue, but it certainly is a cleanliness one.
If you're wondering what's attracting pests, or are concerned with how your appliances are functioning, all the grime hiding underneath them could be the culprit. Before the thought of trying to move these behemoths makes you sweat, we have some tips for cleaning underneath large kitchen appliances without moving them. For starters, consider investing in a flat vacuum attachment like Tellfeel's flexible vacuum crevice attachment tool.
Bulky vacuums have a hard time getting underneath appliances, but that's what the attachments are for. These thin accessories can easily glide under appliances and into the tight crevices beneath them. For maximum efficiency, unscrew the kick plates from the bottom of your appliances before cleaning. Not every appliance has one, but it's a common feature on most refrigerators and dishwashers.
You don't need a vacuum to keep those spaces clean
If you're reluctant to invest another cent into your vacuum, know that there are plenty of alternatives for cleaning under kitchen appliances. For example, dusters with an extendable rod, like the OXO Good Grips microfiber extendable duster, can collect excess dust just as easily. Other flat cleaning tools, like a Swiffer Sweeper, are also good contenders for this job. For maximum efficiency, use the Swiffer Sweeper wet mopping cloths. Don't forget to get between the sides of your appliance and your countertop in addition to underneath them, and consider cleaning with baking soda to kill off more bacteria.
For those who want to save their money for other home projects, DIY enthusiasts can get creative with this final cleaning tip. Try attaching a microfiber cloth to the stick end of your broom or mop. (Anything long, such as a yardstick, will also work.) Broom and mop heads might not fit underneath kitchen appliances, but many of those bulky cleaners will screw off the handle. Attach a small cloth to the rod instead. (And to keep the area extra fresh and clean, add vinegar to the cloth too.)
Once you're done cleaning, grab a flashlight to see how you did. If you're still seeing lots of grime and grit, it might be time to be brave and pull the appliances out. Just remember to move smart and be safe.