It's easy to wipe a rag across the countertop, or use pantry staples to clean an oven door, but freshening up the space underneath your fridge takes some effort. If it's been a while since you've cleaned under your appliances, trust us, they need it. In fact, you should be doing this a few times a year. With all the time we spend in the kitchen, a few crumbs are bound to find their way underneath the confines of the dishwasher or fridge. It might not be an aesthetic issue, but it certainly is a cleanliness one.

If you're wondering what's attracting pests, or are concerned with how your appliances are functioning, all the grime hiding underneath them could be the culprit. Before the thought of trying to move these behemoths makes you sweat, we have some tips for cleaning underneath large kitchen appliances without moving them. For starters, consider investing in a flat vacuum attachment like Tellfeel's flexible vacuum crevice attachment tool.

Bulky vacuums have a hard time getting underneath appliances, but that's what the attachments are for. These thin accessories can easily glide under appliances and into the tight crevices beneath them. For maximum efficiency, unscrew the kick plates from the bottom of your appliances before cleaning. Not every appliance has one, but it's a common feature on most refrigerators and dishwashers.