Give Your Latte Delicious Tropical Energy With This Shaved Topping

Coffee has come quite a long way since humans brewed their first cup of joe. Though there's fascinating mythos behind coffee's origin, it's likely safe to assume that the original mug of this now-ubiquitous beverage was enjoyed bold and black, without a hint of sugar or cream. While it's true that black coffee still rules the roost throughout southern Europe and the Middle East, it's equally common to find coffees brewed with all sorts of flavorful additions across the globe.

We may still have our fair share of black java drinkers, but more of us than ever are opting for flavored lattes — and with good reason. Coffee's beautiful bitterness is the perfect foil to sugary, flavored simple syrups or frothy steamed milk — both classic dairy and plant-based options. There are also plenty of tasty and interesting toppings for your latte, from the obligatory swirl of whipped cream or dusting of cocoa powder to a sprinkle of fruity and floral shaved coconut.

Coconut may not be the first flavor you think of to pair with a latte, but once tasted, it's easy to see this is a perfect partnership. The aroma of coconut shavings mingles with the earthy, nutty notes of the coffee and the luscious, creamy softness of the steamed milk. Coconut's light sweetness also helps the fluffy milk foam soften coffee's potentially acrid aftertaste without adding a hint of refined sugar. Additionally, you can elevate your favorite flavor profiles by adjusting how you add coconut shavings to your latte.