Give Your Latte Delicious Tropical Energy With This Shaved Topping
Coffee has come quite a long way since humans brewed their first cup of joe. Though there's fascinating mythos behind coffee's origin, it's likely safe to assume that the original mug of this now-ubiquitous beverage was enjoyed bold and black, without a hint of sugar or cream. While it's true that black coffee still rules the roost throughout southern Europe and the Middle East, it's equally common to find coffees brewed with all sorts of flavorful additions across the globe.
We may still have our fair share of black java drinkers, but more of us than ever are opting for flavored lattes — and with good reason. Coffee's beautiful bitterness is the perfect foil to sugary, flavored simple syrups or frothy steamed milk — both classic dairy and plant-based options. There are also plenty of tasty and interesting toppings for your latte, from the obligatory swirl of whipped cream or dusting of cocoa powder to a sprinkle of fruity and floral shaved coconut.
Coconut may not be the first flavor you think of to pair with a latte, but once tasted, it's easy to see this is a perfect partnership. The aroma of coconut shavings mingles with the earthy, nutty notes of the coffee and the luscious, creamy softness of the steamed milk. Coconut's light sweetness also helps the fluffy milk foam soften coffee's potentially acrid aftertaste without adding a hint of refined sugar. Additionally, you can elevate your favorite flavor profiles by adjusting how you add coconut shavings to your latte.
Go coconuts and enhance your coffee with fruity flair
Since coconut milk isn't a great dairy-free milk to buy for coffee, coconut shavings are a fun and flavorful alternative to give your morning beverage some tropical flair. This pairing not only works because coconut and coffee are a dream pairing, but also because lattes are frothy enough to keep the garnish aloft on the surface of the coffee, allowing you to enjoy the texture and flavor with each sip. While some might prefer the bright, candied flavor of sweetened coconut flakes, others might enjoy the subtler flavor of plain shavings or the nutty nuances of toasted ones.
When toasted, coconut takes on a warm, roasty flavor that's similar to the scent of brewed coffee, just with an additional floral sweetness. These subtleties also come through in the flavor, pairing beautifully with coffees that carry fruity or chocolate-forward top notes. Toasting the coconut also changes the texture, trading its signature chewiness for a light crunch — a sensory experience that's especially delightful if you like whipped cream on your lattes, as this combo brings both playfulness and sophistication.
Additionally, coconut doesn't just work well with coffee. As mentioned, it blends beautifully with warming spices and is also frequently paired with chocolate and other tropical fruits. If you love Almond Joys, transfer those flavors to your latte with toasted coconut flakes, cocoa powder, and chocolate syrup as your sweetener. For a summery iced piña colada latte, drizzle in pineapple simple syrup and garnish with sugary candied coconut flakes.