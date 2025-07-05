Avoid Soggy Nachos With This Important Prep Step

Your fool-proof game day nachos should be many things: crispy, cheesy, loaded, and maybe even slightly chaotic. But one thing they should never be? Soggy. And yet, time and time again, beautifully built trays of nachos meet their downfall thanks to one totally preventable mistake — failing to drain your wet ingredients before piling them on.

It is an easy slip-up, especially when you are rushing to feed a crowd or just craving something melty and satisfying on a Tuesday night. But here's the truth: If you don't show a little tough love to your toppings before they hit the chips, your nachos are doomed to go limp faster than you can say "jalapeño."

Let's break it down. There are some obvious offenders: Salsa, pickled jalapeños, canned beans, and sour cream all come with extra moisture that can seep down and sabotage your chip layer. Even sautéed veggies or seasoned meats — if not drained or patted dry — can bring unwanted oil and liquid into the mix. It's like inviting someone in for a party and then watching them spill their drink on the couch. It's nacho crime.