Everywhere you go, there's a cook out there who's just looking for their big break. Those opportunities come in many forms: angel investors, a viral TikTok cucumber salad suddenly making their recipe in-demand, and even the occasional accident. In the case of Christopher B. "Stubb" Stubblefield, creator of Stubb's Legendary Bar-B-Q Sauce (which, by the way, doesn't include the barbecue sauce ingredient you should avoid), it came in the form of an appearance on "The Late Show with David Letterman."

After getting his hands on a bottle of Stubb's sauce, Letterman invited the pitmaster to do a cooking segment on his show in 1991. Stubblefield was already a legend in his own right in Lubbock, Texas — his restaurant was a focal point of the city's vibrant music scene, where guests came as much for the concerts as they did for the excellent barbecue. His reputation, however, didn't reach too far beyond Texas until he appeared on "The Late Show."

Stubblefield, who stood at 6 feet, 6 inches, wowed the audience with his physical size and charmed them with his even bigger personality. When Letterman asked him what ingredients went into his barbecue, he responded by saying, "It's the wood, the meat, the sauce, love and happiness, and good taste" (via the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal). A year later, Stubb's Legendary BBQ Sauce started popping up in grocery stores, and the brand eventually got sold to McCormick in 2015. It now reaches homes nationwide, and it's even among the most popular BBQ sauces on Amazon.