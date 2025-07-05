The Brand Behind The Best Store-Bought Chocolate Chip Cookies We Tried Is No Surprise

There's a common (debunked) myth that baking a tray of chocolate chip cookies before a realtor shows your house may help it sell faster. They are, after all, one of the most prevalent and beloved cookie varieties (at least in the United States), and the idea is that the comforting scent of a fresh-baked chocolate chip cookie will help potential buyers feel at home. Now, store-bought chocolate chip cookies won't permeate your home with that delicious aroma, but they're still a top seller when it comes to baked goods (after Oreos), perfect for both personal indulgence and pleasing a crowd at a potluck. Now, if you go by the numbers, Chips Ahoy! is at the top of this delicious sub-group. The brand outsells major competitors like Toll House, Famous Amos ... and any other offering you can think of. So, it's no huge surprise that Chips Ahoy! also came in first when Chowhound ranked 16 store-bought chocolate chip cookies.

Honestly, the competition didn't seem too stiff. 16 types of cookies is a lot, but the number-six spot, Annie's Chocolate Chip Cookie Bites, was described as being "weirdly dry and powdery" with a disappointing ratio of chips-to-cookie. So it is really just four other brands that gave Chips Ahoy! a run for its money. However, Chips Ahoy! was the worthy victor, as the cookie met or exceeded expectations in every category: a pleasant, complex flavor, a healthy dose of chocolate, and a satisfying crunch. (Although, Chowhound noted, the brand still can't compete with homemade.)