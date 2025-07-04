Sausage Vs Red Eye Gravy: What's The Difference?

Gravy is a seriously underrated food. It's unlikely to be the focus of any dish — until, of course, you notice its absence on mashed potatoes or a particularly dry piece of meatloaf. Originally invented to prevent food waste and add bulk and flavor to meals, gravy is usually made from simple ingredients like milk or broth, flour, and pan drippings left over from cooking meat. Called "fond," these pan drippings not only infuse gravy with color and nutrients, but also give it that savory flavor every gravy connoisseur loves.

Though there are literally dozens of different kinds of gravy — and hundreds of different ways to make it — a handful of classic recipes have stood the test of time, moistening meat and giving our grits something to grip onto for centuries. Two of the most famous of these classic recipes are sausage and red eye gravy. Though both are classically Southern, they hail from different regions and are traditionally used in very different ways.

In fact, the only thing these two dishes may have in common is that they're both types of gravy. Sausage gravy, as the name suggests, is typically made from sausage drippings and contains rendered sausage, while red eye gravy is made using rendered fat from pan-seared ham. Red eye gravy is also thinner, more like a sauce, while sausage gravy is known for its thick texture. One of them also uses coffee as a flavoring agent, while the other is hearty and heavy enough to send you to dreamland right after dinner.