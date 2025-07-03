If You're Not Doing This One Thing For Your Kitchen, It Will Always Be A Little Smelly

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nothing is worse than a smelly kitchen. Considering all the cooking that goes on in there and the food scraps that are generated, a kitchen can quickly become the dirtiest room in the house. However, there are many solutions to prevent a smelly kitchen. Overall, this leads to one primary factor, which is your kitchen trash can.

Whether you live in a spacious eight bedroom house or a cramped studio apartment, you're going to need a trash can — ideally one that keeps the smell in. The size and a lid to contain the odor are the two major things to consider when selecting a trash can that keeps out flies and smells for good. As you've likely seen before, many people opt for a tiny seven gallon trash can to put underneath the kitchen sink. This is ideal when living by yourself in a small studio since it saves space. For those who like to cook or live with a roommate or two, however, it's best to get something between 12 and 16 gallons. There are many options on the market with attractive features, such as a foot latch to open the lid. Bear in mind, clever dogs know how to use the foot latch to get into the garbage, so factor that in.

For homes with five or more people, consider a 20 to 30 gallon trash can. These cans are usually placed in the pantry or kitchen island. In addition to buying a proper garbage can, you can give yourself a bit of added insurance with scented trash bags and a classic kitchen cleaner.