Keep Your Kitchen Effortlessly Clean With The Help Of One Pantry Staple
Tin foil is famed as a cooking tool for many applications, but it's much more versatile than a simple cooking accessory. Although there are many aluminum foil hacks for hassle-free cooking, this extremely thin layer of aluminum is also quite handy for keeping your kitchen clean.
Contrary to popular belief, aluminum foil can be reused if used in the right context. After all, it is metal at the end of the day, which can be cleaned. A common hack is to use tin foil as a cabinet liner. Some products like the ZODIFEVI Self Adhesive Drawer Liner Peel and Stick Foil act like a sticker, preventing it from sliding around. Nevertheless, to try this hack, simply empty out your cabinets and cut a piece of tin foil to fit inside your kitchen cabinets.
Ultimately, this will prevent any grime and stains. Additionally, you can wipe down the tin foil using a basic surface spray. You can expect the foil to tear from time to time depending on how hard you scrub, but the worst-case scenario is that you replace the foil with a new sheet. Tin foil's versatility doesn't stop there, however, another great use for tin foil is cleaning other dirty pans.
Tin foil has other uses in the kitchen for cleanup
What's nice about tin foil is that after it's served its purpose, tin foil can still do more. So before throwing out that used balled-up sheet of thin metal, use it to make your dirty dishes nice and clean. Using tin foil works much like using a steel sponge to make your pots and pans shine. After all, it'll be more abrasive than your average sponge and is best reserved for pans without a non-stick surface. Pots and pans with burnt and caked-on grime can be easily scrubbed away. Simply add soap and water like you normally would when washing dishes. With your cookware lathered in suds, scrub away the gunk with your balled tin foil until it's clean.
You can take this hack a step further when you're hosting your next barbeque, too. Regardless if you prefer to scrub your grill before or after cooking, you can ball up enough tin foil to the size of a fist. Use your tongs to firmly grasp the metal ball, and scrub off all the burnt-up meat that was left on the grates. With a little elbow grease, you can keep your cooking surfaces sparkling.