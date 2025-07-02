Take Your Carrot Cake From Good To Bakery-Level With A Toasty Addition

A perfectly baked carrot cake, like a shot of espresso or a walk in a refreshing summer rain, is more than good — it's downright uplifting. The moist, pillowy texture of the cake combines with the sweetness of carrots, the complexity of spices, the tangy, refreshing cream cheese frosting, and the warmth of roasted nuts to form a bite that is at once comforting and enthralling. It's a classic for a reason. But this doesn't mean it's beyond elevation. In fact, one ingredient swap from Eric Lanlard, baker, pastry chef, author, and TV host of "Baking Mad with Eric Lanlard" and "Glamour Puds," just might be the key to perfecting your carrot cake recipe.

When asked about his preferred nut of choice for carrot cakes, Lanlard was quite clear: "At Cake-Boy, our bakery, we use roasted pecan in our carrot cake." This choice is a clear deviation from the usual addition of walnuts. Lanlard noted that pecans "are so lovely and nutty and usually always have a standard flavor compared to walnuts, which can be a bit bitter." Pecans also have a sweet flavor and rich taste (think butter pecan ice cream — not to be confused with praline ice cream) that might pair better with the standard carrot cake than the somewhat bitter walnut. It's also key to note that Lanlard uses roasted pecans rather than raw. This adds a toasty warmth that can really help complement spices, such as cinnamon and nutmeg.