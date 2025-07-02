Take Your Carrot Cake From Good To Bakery-Level With A Toasty Addition
A perfectly baked carrot cake, like a shot of espresso or a walk in a refreshing summer rain, is more than good — it's downright uplifting. The moist, pillowy texture of the cake combines with the sweetness of carrots, the complexity of spices, the tangy, refreshing cream cheese frosting, and the warmth of roasted nuts to form a bite that is at once comforting and enthralling. It's a classic for a reason. But this doesn't mean it's beyond elevation. In fact, one ingredient swap from Eric Lanlard, baker, pastry chef, author, and TV host of "Baking Mad with Eric Lanlard" and "Glamour Puds," just might be the key to perfecting your carrot cake recipe.
When asked about his preferred nut of choice for carrot cakes, Lanlard was quite clear: "At Cake-Boy, our bakery, we use roasted pecan in our carrot cake." This choice is a clear deviation from the usual addition of walnuts. Lanlard noted that pecans "are so lovely and nutty and usually always have a standard flavor compared to walnuts, which can be a bit bitter." Pecans also have a sweet flavor and rich taste (think butter pecan ice cream — not to be confused with praline ice cream) that might pair better with the standard carrot cake than the somewhat bitter walnut. It's also key to note that Lanlard uses roasted pecans rather than raw. This adds a toasty warmth that can really help complement spices, such as cinnamon and nutmeg.
Building on your pecans
Of course, swapping walnuts for roasted pecans is a great start to building a better carrot cake, but it is just that — a start. You can build on the buttery taste of your pecans to create a truly splendid carrot cake. Instead of simply adding chopped roasted pecans to your cake batter (make sure to cook your roasted pecans for the right amount of time), you can use your pecans as an adornment to your frosting. However, if this is the case, you might want to candy your pecans before placing them on your cake.
To candy your pecans, simply sautée your nuts in a brown sugar-and-spice mixture until perfectly coated and toasty, then cool on a baking sheet. You can also add a dash of vanilla or bourbon (or both) to give your candied nuts even more complexity. Plus, the warm, caramel taste of bourbon perfectly complements the spice-and-brown sugar base of your carrot cake. Then again, adding nuts to the icing of a carrot cake might be a bit old hat. Why not really go big with your added pecans by adding a pecan praline filling to your cake? A pecan praline filling further emphasizes the added pecans while adding another layer of flavor to the classic cake. Instead of the usual cream cheese frosting filling, a praline filling helps contrast the tang of cream cheese with a nutty, buttery taste. Trust us; it might just be the key to perfecting your carrot cake recipe.