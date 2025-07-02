The Bittersweet Mix-In Paul Hollywood Adds To Brownies To Give Them Some Crunch

There are a number of ways to upgrade a brownie recipe, and Paul Hollywood suggests one ingredient to give your brownies the perfect crunch. In his own recipe, Hollywood adds cocoa nibs on top to add a nutty and bittersweet flavor. Cocoa nibs are crumbled bits of dried cacao beans that offer a rich and intense chocolate flavor. Because they are unsweetened, they're a much healthier option compared to chocolate chips. They taste as if you are eating crunchy, unsweetened chocolate chips. When added to the brownies, the cocoa nibs create an earthy flavor and fantastic texture. Brownies will be delicious with almost any ingredient, but the cocoa nibs offer an unforgettable taste.

Making Hollywood's recipe is simple to follow and only requires a few extra ingredients. He uses both milk and dark chocolate in the batter to create a richer flavor, as well as adds the cocoa nibs to contrast the sweeter notes. You can even add them to boxed brownies if you don't feel like doing the extra work, another easy upgrade to transform the taste. Adding cocoa nibs is the perfect way to enhance your brownies, and Hollywood promises they'll be outstanding.