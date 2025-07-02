The Creamy Dip You Never Knew Worked So Well With A Grapefruit Mix-In

There's a surprising little twist that can completely change how you think about grapefruit. And no, it's not juicing it or incorporating it into a dessert; it's adding it to guacamole. This isn't one of those off-beat food combinations you try once and never make again. Grapefruit is the kind of mix-in that makes guacamole lighter and a bit sweeter — it's an ingredient that you'll always want to add to your avocado dip.

At first, it might sound a little out there. But grapefruit adds something that guacamole can benefit from: a juicy burst of acidity that's a tad sweeter than lime to cut avocado's richness without dominating it. Every bite becomes a little adventure. Creamy avocado, smooth garlic, then a pop of citrus that wakes your whole mouth up. It's especially great if you've ever found plain guac to be a little too mellow or one-note.

Now, to really make this work, you can't just toss in random segments and call it a day. There's a bit of technique involved and it makes all the difference. The key is to pick the best grapefruit at the grocery store and supreme it, which simply means cutting it so that all the bitter membrane and tough skin are gone, leaving clean, juicy segments. This way, the grapefruit blends smoothly into the guac without adding bitterness. It takes an extra minute but it's definitely worth it. Also, you'll want to cut the grapefruit segments into smaller chunks. Too large and they may overpower your bite; too small and they'll disappear.