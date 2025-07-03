5 Herbs With Delicious Edible Flowers

If you've ever tried growing your own herbs, or foraged for them out in the wild, you may have noticed them flowering. Now, edible flowers are something of a fine dining cliché, but they're not just there to look pretty — herb flowers can be something of a secret weapon in the kitchen if you know how to use them properly. Though often overlooked or even thrown away, these flowers can pack a punch all of their own in the flavor department, bringing complexity, a beautiful pop of color, and a delicate texture to dishes.

Most herb flowers taste like the plant they grow from, albeit with a slightly subtler, more floral perfume, but some can add new dimensions entirely, bringing sweetness, bitterness and freshness beyond what you might get from the leaf. They're versatile, too, equally at-home on top of dishes as an attractive garnish and in a jar, being pickled for later use. They also make for delicious infused oils or vinegars for a quick burst of brightness that lasts, and can also be blended to make delicious herby dips like tzatziki (perfect to pair with a pulled pork sandwich) or flavorsome soft cheese spreads. While not all herbaceous flowers are safe to eat (the plant itself must be edible and untreated) if you grow your own, or buy edible flowers from the right sources, you open up a whole new world of herbaceous flavors, including basil and cilantro flowers.