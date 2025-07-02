Avoid Soggy Reuben Sandwiches Forever With One Easy Tip
Of America's most iconic sandwiches in every state, it's hard to go wrong with Nebraska's Reuben. Combining components like corned beef, toasted rye, cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing, the sandwich melds unfailing flavors. However, if there is one pitfall to this dining experience, then it's the potential for sogginess. The merging of a dressing, sauerkraut, and cheese means that the build is predisposed to unsavoury mushiness.
So to curtail excess liquid, target specifically the sauerkraut. Whether store-bought or homemade, the pickled cabbage has a lot of moisture, often from the vegetable itself. As a result, make sure to get rid of the excess by letting the cabbage sit in a colander, and potentially even squeezing the foodstuff with paper towels. Once assembly starts, toast the bread and preheat the corned beef and sauerkraut individually first (doing so can help cook off the excess moisture). Then layer them on the bread with the cheese and let it all heat and melt into a mouth-watering result. The textures and taste will assuredly hit the spot; no soggy bread to ruin the mix.
More tips to avoid a soggy Reuben
This American classic isn't especially technical: You can buy all necessary components already prepped at the store. Nevertheless, follow some tips for making the best Reuben and your homemade version could outcompete the nearby diner. Most importantly, remember that a tasty sandwich isn't only about flavors; the dish is a textural experience, too.
For this reason, it's important to pay attention to the easily-neglected details. Give the sauerkraut a double squeeze no doubt, but also butter the bread slices for a perfectly crisp exterior. Spread on the Russian dressing gently and evenly — no heaping spoonfuls involved. Buy high-quality, juicy corned beef, thereby alleviating the need for more sauce and moisture. And once on the griddle, toast until the cheese melts and the bread receives nice coloration without drying out. Once you have such considerations down, a Reuben will become one of the tastiest ways to use up that jar of sauerkraut with no fears of sogginess involved.