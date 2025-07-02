The Man Behind Many Of NYC's Old School Pizza Joints Is Now Almost Completely Unknown

Today, New York is synonymous with pizza. Famed for its wide, thin base that's stretched by hand, the city's slices are served in larger-than-life, cheese-and-tomato triangles that are folded before eating. Italian immigrant Gennaro Lombardi is often touted as the man behind NYC's first licensed pizzeria, having allegedly launched the eatery at its original 53 Spring Street location in 1905. But new research suggests the mastermind behind the restaurant may have been someone entirely different.

Chicago-based pizza researcher Peter Regas, for instance, thinks a forgotten group of pizza makers may have paved the way for the famous Lombardi. Studying business directories, he landed on the Spring Street address. But the name next to it? Francesco D'Errico. "It appears Gennaro Lombardi had the business before Francesco as well as the period after," Regas told Gothamist.

While this eureka moment didn't prove that others were likely baking and selling pies on Spring Street before Lombardi did, it further fueled Regas' research, leading him to another man: Filippo Milone. The statistician now believes that Milone was likely the first purveyor of pizza at that location. He also found that Milone brought his pizza-making expertise over from Naples and won over New Yorkers by opening around half a dozen pizzerias throughout the city, including the eatery now known as John's of Bleecker Street. So what does this mean? Well, that Lombardi wasn't the first man to set up a pizzeria in the city. And what's more, there were plenty of pizzerias that came before the Spring Street site, too.