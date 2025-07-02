Crank Up The Flavor On Spaghetti With One Salty Dominican Addition

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Spaghetti is one of those dishes most people know and love to make. It's easy, familiar, and endlessly customizable. Sometimes, though, it can be just a little bit ... predictable. However, there is an ingredient that will give the familiar favorite a new twist. That's where Dominican salami comes in. Also known as salchichón, Dominican salami is a game-changer. This salty, smoky sausage gives everyday spaghetti a rich, meaty flavor that's impossible to forget.

Unlike the softer, fattier salamis from Europe, or the famous bologna that often gets confused for salami (and vice versa), this version is dense, firm, and packed with a spicier flavor. Salchichón is made from a mix of pork and beef, and seasoned with garlic, black pepper, and just enough smoke to make it stand out in any dish. It also holds its shape well when cooked, which makes it perfect for sautéing with your tomato sauce.

When you add Dominican salami to spaghetti, the meat's fat melts away slowly, leaving behind its signature smoky flavor. That browned goodness joins the peppers, onions, and tomato sauce to make a sweet and savory mix that coats just about every strand of pasta. Dominican-style spaghetti hits the right notes, too. It is comforting, bold, hearty, and a bit indulgent. It's one of the traditional recipes in Dominican households that is served at any time, anywhere ... and that includes at the beach! Also, this dish is satisfying in the way only home-cooked meals can be.