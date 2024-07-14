Your Beer Is Brown For The Same Reason Your Steak Is Brown

Let's say you're making yourself a big breakfast of sausage, toast, and coffee; later, a large dinner with steak or chicken as the main course, a side of grilled veggies, and a glass of dark beer on the side. It might be hard to picture in text, but if you could see all these foods laid out in front of you, then you would notice that everything is mostly the same brownish color. That's not a coincidence, and if you're trying to improve at cooking, there's some food science behind this which can help you.

The phenomenon at play here is called the Maillard reaction. It's a chemical reaction involving the compounds in your food which changes up their properties. These reactions can be seen every time you eat steak with beer, which turn brown the same way. The short version is that the food's proteins and sugars are altered when exposed to enough heat, and the end result is a brown pigment and a "roasted" smell and taste which we associate with cooked food. Cooking food is most important because it kills germs, to be sure, but the Maillard reaction is why cooked food tastes better.