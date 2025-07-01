This May Be The Oldest Drinkable Wine In The World

Wine always gets better with age — until it doesn't. If you ever find yourself in Speyer, Germany, you might want to drop by the Historisches Museum der Pfalz, a 100-plus-year-old structure with about 1 million artifacts in its collection. Among them is a yellow-green bottle containing a glob of olive oil, solidified by the passage of time into a clumpy, discolored mess floating above a cloudy liquid. The substance at the bottom may be the world's oldest drinkable wine, with an astounding vintage of A.D. 325 to 350.

The bottle was discovered in a tomb in Palatinate in 1867, one of Germany's biggest wine-growing regions. Some believe the nobleman buried in the tomb was a Roman legionnaire, and the wine was buried with him according to custom. Ancient Romans used to preserve their wine by pouring a thick layer of olive oil over it; the oil acted as a sealant to prevent oxidation and evaporation. It clearly worked with the Speyer bottle, leaving us with one of the world's oldest liquid wines — although you probably want to use a different storage hack to save opened red wine today. What's even more impressive is the wine is technically still drinkable, if a little flat. While the oil kept the liquid safe to drink on a microbiological level — meaning it shouldn't make you sick — researchers believe all its ethanol is gone, rendering it non-alcoholic. At this point, you might be better off making a cocktail from boxed wine.