Some Of The Most Popular Ribs In Kansas Can Only Be Found In This Iconic Gas Station

Jeff and Joy Stehney, the owners of Joe's, realized they had a passion for barbecue after they were invited to a barbecue competition in 1990. This led them to getting their own top wood smoker and entering competitions themselves (along with a few friends). The team, dubbed Slaughterhouse Five, ended up being wildly successful and won a lot of contests. Eventually, people started telling the Stehneys they should start their own restaurant. The couple didn't really consider it until they had the opportunity to go into business with a friend, Joe Don Davidson, the founder and owner of Oklahoma Joe's Smoker Company, in 1995.

They opened Oklahoma Joe's in Stillwater, Oklahoma, in 1996. Not long after, the Stehneys found the perfect location to start their own place closer to home: A gas station with an attached convenience store and liquor store inside, plus a fried chicken counter the owner had just closed. Feeling it was the perfect fit for them, they acquired the unassuming restaurant and the original Oklahoma Joe's was shuttered. Davidson sold his business and the Stehneys bought him out of the Kansas City joint, ready to run things on their own. People came out as the duo had earned a reputation for their incredible barbecue. Currently, despite it being a relatively small place, they serve approximately 1,000 customers per day. They also have two other locations in Kansas.