When The Weekend Hits, Nigella Lawson Loves Indulging In This Decadent Breakfast

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You may have heard of affirmations, gift giving, and physical touch, but there's a sixth love language: freshly made pancakes. A steaming stack of fluffy, golden pancakes, doused in fruit, syrup, and bacon, is a sure way to show you care. And celebrity chef Nigella Lawson knows this all too well. American pancakes are well-loved in her household, and they're also her favorite weekend breakfast.

On her website, the lifestyle entrepreneur praises breakfast as a joyful way to welcome in a new day. While she recommends granola or breakfast bars for a quick morning meal, to her, classic American flapjacks are the perfect choice for a slow weekend of self-care and treating yourself. She also notes that using an instant mixture will make things easier.

However, the British baking expert didn't grow up eating thick, puffed-up American pancakes, but rather the French classic of paper-thin crêpes, which she simply sprinkles with granulated sugar and a spritz of lemon juice. A queen of all things breakfast, there's also a third type of pancake she likes to make, featured on her BBC show "Simply Nigella," which involves stirring pulverized porridge oats (not the instant kind), cinnamon, and oat milk into the batter. (She tops them with a homemade raspberry compote.) So, whether you're team American, team French, or have a partiality for oats, Lawson has a pancake that's sure to perk up your morning.