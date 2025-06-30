What Has More Protein, A Hot Dog Or A Hamburger?

Grill season is full of countless meal options, two of the most popular choices being the hamburger and the hot dog (and the latter is actually taking off in popularity like never before in the United States). Both are people pleasers, easy to customize, and perfect for a backyard barbecue. But when it comes to the amount of protein on your plate, one of these meats must end up on top. The average beef hot dog tips the scales at around 7 grams of protein, differing slightly depending on brand and type. Jumbo or all-beef dogs might reach as high as 10 grams, but that's still a modest number compared to a burger.

A typical 4-ounce hamburger patty offers about 18 to 25 grams of protein. That's three times the protein of a standard hot dog. Even smaller burgers from fast food chains usually fall between 15 to 18 grams, giving them a pretty strong lead.

Hot dogs are heavily processed and usually consist of a blend of meats and spices. Hamburgers, on the other hand, are made from ground beef and often contain far fewer additives. Leaner cuts of meat will also get you more protein per bite. So if gaining protein is your goal, that juicy hamburger is your best bet. But that doesn't mean hot dogs can't have a place on your plate.