What To Do If You Want Treats From Costco's Bakery But Can't Leave The House
As far as store-bought baked goods go, the options at Costco are hard to beat, both in terms of quality and price. From the massive peanut butter chocolate pie that's perfect for parties to the popular tuxedo cakes and chocolate chip cookies, there's something to satisfy everyone at Costco's industrial bakery. But what about when you are stuck at home and your sweet tooth kicks in? We all know once that hankering hits, it likely won't quit until it is satisfied.
The good news is there's a way to get those delicious desserts to you, without you ever having to leave the house. The solution is the grocery delivery service Instacart, which Costco has partnered with in order to provide same day delivery. The app allows baked goods to be delivered to your door within a few hours. All you have to do is get online and place your order.
How much extra does it cost to get treats home delivered?
Of course, online grocery shopping always sneaks in extra fees, but honestly, if you know how good Costco cheesecake is, the surcharge might be worth it. Costco items purchased online through Instacart will be marked up, and though the price varies depending on the warehouse, you can expect an average uptick in price from anywhere between 24% to 46% higher than in store. There are also same day delivery fees which start at $3.99. If you plan on getting the goods straight to your front door on a regular basis, it might be worth investing on the Instacart+ membership, which waives all delivery fees on orders of $35 or more.
If you decide that the level of satisfaction home delivered treats will bring is worth the extra money, how exactly do you order? Your selection of baked goods should be ordered directly through the Instacart app or website. Just search for Costco baked goods and the glorious options we all know and love will appear. Once you have made your selections, you can also choose contactless delivery, or make notes about what you would like in case something is out of stock. When your personal shopper is out on the baked goods mission, you can track their progress through the app, and know exactly how many minutes to go until the sweet treats are at your door.