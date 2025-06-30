A Steak Cake Is The Ultimate Way To Celebrate The Carnivore In Your Life
To celebrate your favorite meat lovers, occasionally taking them out for a fancy steak dinner is quite predictable. Instead, if you want to simultaneously impress your friends and also exercise your talents in the kitchen, consider preparing your own special steak dinner at home. Better yet, to wow your dinner guests with a truly unique, one-of-a-kind recipe, make a three-tiered steak cake.
Composed of steak, mashed potato frosting, and charred bacon roses, steak cakes are a deliciously whimsical way to serve your next celebratory steak dinner. A classic steak cake is traditionally composed of three layers of meat, ideally of the same thickness. When it comes to building this unique meal, choose from the assortment of steak cuts worth buying, which includes varieties like filet mignon and ribeye.
For the bottom layer, use a ribeye for its extensive marbling and supreme flavor. For the second layer, use a New York strip which is more lean but still contains a good balance of meat and fat. The smallest, top layer of your cake should be a leaner cut of meat like filet mignon or sirloin. While both varieties are delicious, filet mignon costs more due to its ultra-tender texture.
Depending on your budget and how fatty you or the meat lover of honor prefers their steak, feel free to change up your selection according to personal preferences. While you can cook this trio of steaks in more ways than one, choose a method that ensures a perfectly warm plate of food come mealtime.
How to adequately prepare a three-layer steak cake
When building a steak cake, the most classic way to prepare your steaks is over your grill or in a hot skillet with the help of a digital meat thermometer. Prepare your mashed potatoes in advance. Once your meat reaches the desired temperature, remove the steaks from the heat and begin the frosting process.
As you work to cover each piece of steak in buttery mashed potatoes, roll up raw bacon slices, spear them with toothpicks, and cook them on the grill. Once these bacon roses are finished, place them around the perimeter of the tiers. For other finishing touches, consider decorating the steak cake with sprigs of rosemary or drizzles of steak sauce, gravy, or balsamic glaze.
@maxthemeatguy
The STEAK Cake: Grateful For Another Year! #steak #cake #steakcake #birthdaycake #cakevideo #blackhawkfarms @blackhawkfarms
While the entire process seems simple enough, even if you know how to properly pan sear steak, frosting your steak cake and putting everything together before mealtime can be a lengthy process, Therefore, you may want to utilize a different cooking method for the most satisfying results. To ensure you're sitting down to a hot meal, instead of using your grill, sous vide all three steaks in the same pot at the same temperature and then sear them all simultaneously. While the ribeye may take longer to reach the desired temperature, the temperature-controlled water keeps the other cuts perfectly tender in the meantime.
With the sous vide method, you can also incorporate a few simple additions to take your steak to another level such as whole cloves or garlic and dried herbs. Whichever way you decide to prepare this meal, with perfectly layered steak, mashed potatoes, and bacon roses, you and your dinner guests are in for a real treat.