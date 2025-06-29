How To Season Cast Iron Over An Open Campfire

Something about cooking and eating outside makes food taste better. Add a cast iron skillet and open fire to the cooking process, and now you have a totally rustic dining experience. There are a ton of ways to make the campsite cooking experience go smoothly, even if you bring your high-maintenance cast iron along for pancakes or omelets in the morning. You can even season the pan over an open campfire, but know that there is a right and wrong way to do it. And if you want to understand why it's important to season a cast iron skillet, start here first.

Chowhound spoke to Rose Previte, the chef and owner of Maydan Market and author of "Maydan: Recipes from Lebanon & Beyond," to learn the proper way to season a cast iron skillet over a campfire. First, Previte instructs, "You're going to wipe down your skillet and dry it before adding a little bit of oil." So clean off any food scraps or residue before beginning the seasoning process — as Previte explains, "You can also use salt for any stubborn things you can't get off or if it starts to rust."

Once the cast iron is clean, you can heat the light coating of oil (it shouldn't be dripping). After the oil and pan have cooled, gently wipe out any excess oil with a paper towel. And how do you know it's properly seasoned? The chef and cookbook author looks for a telltale sign: "You can do that a few times or whatever you have time for, but you'll find the pan starts to have a clean shine."