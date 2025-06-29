If You're Not Using This Often-Forgotten Fridge Storage Space, You're Missing Out

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Organizing a fridge is like trying to solve a puzzle that always has a few missing pieces. No matter how methodical you are about putting food, containers, and bottles in their correct place, it is very possible that you'll run out of space eventually. Shelves become cluttered, and you can end up forgetting what you have stashed out of sight, only to pull out a limp carrot or a container of moldy cream cheese months later. Poor fridge storage can ruin food, and for those with an already packed fridge, you'll need to get creative and use spaces outside of the standard shelves and drawers. One underused area in the fridge that is completely forgotten about is the side walls.

There is a simple and economical solution to take advantage of the side walls of the fridge and reduce food waste in the kitchen — all you need are some lightweight shower caddies. These organizers come in many different styles and sizes, and are typically made from metal or plastic. Expect to pay around $9 to $30 depending on the style, and it's common that they come sold as sets.

As they are made for the shower, these small racks are waterproof and rust-proof, so they'll work well in the cool, damp fridge atmosphere. Shower caddies are attached to the wall with suction cups or adhesive, which means you do not have to drill or use tools to secure them. As they function in the shower, you'll have somewhere convenient to keep your smaller items that tend to get lost easily.