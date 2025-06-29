If You're Not Using This Often-Forgotten Fridge Storage Space, You're Missing Out
Organizing a fridge is like trying to solve a puzzle that always has a few missing pieces. No matter how methodical you are about putting food, containers, and bottles in their correct place, it is very possible that you'll run out of space eventually. Shelves become cluttered, and you can end up forgetting what you have stashed out of sight, only to pull out a limp carrot or a container of moldy cream cheese months later. Poor fridge storage can ruin food, and for those with an already packed fridge, you'll need to get creative and use spaces outside of the standard shelves and drawers. One underused area in the fridge that is completely forgotten about is the side walls.
There is a simple and economical solution to take advantage of the side walls of the fridge and reduce food waste in the kitchen — all you need are some lightweight shower caddies. These organizers come in many different styles and sizes, and are typically made from metal or plastic. Expect to pay around $9 to $30 depending on the style, and it's common that they come sold as sets.
As they are made for the shower, these small racks are waterproof and rust-proof, so they'll work well in the cool, damp fridge atmosphere. Shower caddies are attached to the wall with suction cups or adhesive, which means you do not have to drill or use tools to secure them. As they function in the shower, you'll have somewhere convenient to keep your smaller items that tend to get lost easily.
How to take advantage of a shower caddy in the fridge
If the fridge is already packed, small, shallow caddies are best, but with enough space, you could go for a large caddy that could hold tall bottles. Shower caddies can be purchased at home goods stores and on Amazon. For example, the Yasonic 6 Pack Large Capacity Bathroom Caddy includes two deeper racks for bottles, two shallow ones, a soap rack (could be used for butter!), and several hanging hooks. A simpler option is the Moforoco Shower Caddy Shelf, which includes two medium-sized shelves.
Now, consider the things that are likely to be buried or lost in larger storage containers. You might use it as a container to hold small yogurts, yeast packets, string cheese, fresh herbs, tubes of tomato paste, or even leftover sauce packets. Half of an avocado or citrus quarters disappear to the depths of the fridge, but a shower caddy can save them, keeping them visible and within arm's reach. Small bottles, like hot sauce or soy sauce, and refrigerated vitamins like probiotics can find a home in these convenient racks. You can also transfer opened or half-used food products to smaller containers and store them in the caddies.
Be sure to clean the fridge wall thoroughly before attaching the suction cups or adhesive. Some shower caddies aren't made to hold heavy things, so check the weight capacity before loading one up with bottles. With cheaper shower caddies, stick with lighter foods so you don't strain the suction cups. Choose a spot on the wall where the caddy won't block airflow and make it tricky to reach other food items.