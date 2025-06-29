The Georgia Restaurant With An Unusual Solution To Noisy Children

So, you might be in agreement with the eatery, or you might prefer to eat at a fast food joint every day of the week. But what's the legal situation — is it one of those weird state food laws you didn't know existed? To find out, Chowhound caught up with The Restaurant Lawyer Andreas Koutsoudakis, chair of hospitality and restaurant law group at DHC Legal, in an exclusive chat. In short, he explained that the surcharge is permissible, as being a parent is not a protected class.

"On the restaurant owner side, this is a business decision," he told us. "By charging a surcharge, you are telling guests without kids 'come dine with us, it's going to be a kid-free (or kid-light) experience.' You're also creating an environment that is more conducive to higher check averages through alcohol sales. On the other hand, you're telling guests with kids to 'come dine with us if your kids are well behaved, but understand we charge an extra fee as a disincentive to dine with us, so maybe go somewhere else.'" Koutsoudakis said there are ways to do this legally if it's part of the dining concept, as long as the guest isn't treated differently due to a protected class status.

"One common misunderstanding in the context of the service refusal by restaurants is that private restaurants can do whatever they want, as if it is their private residence," he added. "A private business is not the same as a private residence because it is a place of public accommodation." As such, he concluded, there are restrictions on what you can and cannot do, but this policy gets a legal pass.