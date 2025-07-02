How To Use A Can Opener Smoothly Without Making A Mess

Whether it's tuna, green beans, or a can of soup, it can be frustrating to wrestle with a can opener only to end up with liquid all over your hands. You're often left fishing out a super-sharp lid, trying not to get cut as you carefully attempt to get the lid from the can to the trash. It turns out, it's possible that you're using your can opener all wrong, and making a few simple adjustments can help you avoid mess (and potential cuts).

If you're holding your can opener to the side of the can vertically (instead of laying it horizontally across the top), it's likely that you're not correctly using it. When you hold the can opener horizontally, across the top of the can, you'll be left with a smooth lid edge that you can easily remove and transport to the trash can, without a goopy mess or a sharp edge. Side note: If you find yourself in need of a can opener and don't have one on hand, you can always use a spoon (and a little patience) to get the lid off of a can. In a pinch, a pocketknife, chef's knife, or even a rock (seriously) are also viable ways to open a can without a can opener.