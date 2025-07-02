How To Use A Can Opener Smoothly Without Making A Mess
Whether it's tuna, green beans, or a can of soup, it can be frustrating to wrestle with a can opener only to end up with liquid all over your hands. You're often left fishing out a super-sharp lid, trying not to get cut as you carefully attempt to get the lid from the can to the trash. It turns out, it's possible that you're using your can opener all wrong, and making a few simple adjustments can help you avoid mess (and potential cuts).
If you're holding your can opener to the side of the can vertically (instead of laying it horizontally across the top), it's likely that you're not correctly using it. When you hold the can opener horizontally, across the top of the can, you'll be left with a smooth lid edge that you can easily remove and transport to the trash can, without a goopy mess or a sharp edge. Side note: If you find yourself in need of a can opener and don't have one on hand, you can always use a spoon (and a little patience) to get the lid off of a can. In a pinch, a pocketknife, chef's knife, or even a rock (seriously) are also viable ways to open a can without a can opener.
Choosing the can opening method that works for you
There are some tradeoffs to consider if you decide to make the move from holding your can opener on the side of the can compared to horizontally on the top of it. While holding the can opener horizontally across the top will stop you from ending up with a jagged lid, the edges of the can you're using will likely become sharp, so you'll need to handle with care.
While the sharp can edge can be a bit of a hazard, it seems to be the only downside of the horizontal can opening method. When you open cans this way, you'll find that the lid doesn't need to be fished out of the can — it'll actually stick to your can opener, allowing you to transport it to the garbage can without having to touch any of the goop on the underside of the lid.
No matter what method you choose, be sure to keep your can opener clean with paper towels and wax paper to help it stand the test of time. Feeding a paper towel through the wheels of your can opener can help remove any stuck food. Running a piece of wax paper through the wheels will pick up any gunk that's left behind afterward.