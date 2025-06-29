The Ingredient List Red Flag To Look For On A Jar Of Peanut Butter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's no question that people love peanut butter. From the iconic peanut butter and jelly sandwich, which even Ina Garten has a recipe for, to having a starring role as the sauce and dressing in many recipes, peanut butter is beloved worldwide. Indeed, India and the United States lead in the exportation of peanuts, and their popularity is such that nearly every American is guaranteed to possess a jar of peanut butter in their pantry. Given this, some brands may claim that what they're selling is peanut butter, but have added "red flag" ingredients of which to be aware. In simplest terms, brands that include more than two ingredients are typically a no-go for anyone trying to avoid additives and preservatives.

Peanut butter should consist of no more than two ingredients, with peanuts as the obvious and main ingredient. Commonly, some salt may be added to elevate the taste. From here, additional ingredients are introduced for a multitude of reasons. Many commercial brands will incorporate additional salt and sugar for flavoring, as well as stabilizers like sodium benzoate, as well as hydrogenized vegetable and palm oil to extend shelf life and maintain peanut butter's expected creaminess. While these additives are great at their jobs, they'll also add more saturated fats, which, alongside those with high amounts of sugar and salt, can bring a lot of unhealthy aspects to the table.