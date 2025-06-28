The 3 Foods Jacques Pépin Would Want If He Was Stranded On An Island
Chef Jacques Pépin's all-time favorite foods run the gamut, ranging from ordinary pantry staples like English muffins and cornflakes, to Bélon oysters and Beluga caviar. But in an interview with WBUR, the legendary French chef named just three things he'd want if he happened to be stranded on a deserted island. "I could be on an island with an egg, a chicken, a glass of wine and be happy," he said.
Pépin made this declaration while discussing his passion for eggs, calling the versatile protein "one of the greatest foods that you can have." The recipe developer and television personality's love of eggs has been well-documented over the years, as he's shown audiences his classic scramble and perfect fried egg. In our opinion, his traditional French omelet also rivals that of chef Julia Child. While he didn't stipulate what kind of eggs he'd like on the island, Pépin has cited his mother's stuffed eggs, Les Oeufs Jeannette, as one of his favorite dishes.
Jacques Pépin's favorite chicken and wine
As for the other ingredients, one of Jacques Pépin's most loved chicken dishes is a garlic chicken plate from Lyon, a city near his hometown Bourg-en-Bresse. The dish, known as Poulet au Vinaigre, involves crisping the skin of chicken thighs, frying the garlic in grease, and deglazing the chicken with vinegar. Pépin's recipe, which he made for his "Cooking at Home" show, tops it off with a bit of ketchup, Tabasco, olives, and chives or parsley.
When it comes to his choice of wine, Pépin told Wine Spectator that he favors wines from the Beaujolais region, which is just north of where he grew up. Most Beaujolais wines are made from the gamay grape, making them red in color and feature a bright, fruity flavor profile. Popular old school wines from this region, like Beaujolais Nouveau and Beaujolais Villages, often incorporate juicy red fruits like cherries and strawberries. Pépin also said he's a fan of syrah, grenache, Burgundy, and Bordeaux.