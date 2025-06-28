The 3 Foods Jacques Pépin Would Want If He Was Stranded On An Island

Chef Jacques Pépin's all-time favorite foods run the gamut, ranging from ordinary pantry staples like English muffins and cornflakes, to Bélon oysters and Beluga caviar. But in an interview with WBUR, the legendary French chef named just three things he'd want if he happened to be stranded on a deserted island. "I could be on an island with an egg, a chicken, a glass of wine and be happy," he said.

Pépin made this declaration while discussing his passion for eggs, calling the versatile protein "one of the greatest foods that you can have." The recipe developer and television personality's love of eggs has been well-documented over the years, as he's shown audiences his classic scramble and perfect fried egg. In our opinion, his traditional French omelet also rivals that of chef Julia Child. While he didn't stipulate what kind of eggs he'd like on the island, Pépin has cited his mother's stuffed eggs, Les Oeufs Jeannette, as one of his favorite dishes.