Alton Brown's Clever Hack To Grill Kabobs Without The Hassle

Grilled kabobs are a real easy crowd-pleaser, whether you're making them for a large backyard party or a small family gathering. However, they do involve some prep work, including cutting the meat and veggies, marinating them, and skewering them. It's also easy to overlook the important step of soaking bamboo or wooden skewers for at least 30 minutes and up to four hours, depending on how long the skewered meat or veggies need to cook on the grill. Why all the hassle? The skewers need to be soaked in water before going on the grill or else you risk setting them on fire or having the meat or veggies cook unevenly.

TV personality and author Alton Brown knows what he's talking about when it comes to grilling kabobs. Brown dedicated an entire episode to this ancient cooking technique in season 9 of his Food Network show "Good Eats" called "Dis-Kabob-Ulated." In the episode, Brown came up with a simple, time saving answer to the bamboo skewer problem. You can store the skewers in a clean, recycled water bottle filled to the top with water. "Just give the bottle a little squeeze and they'll pop right up," Brown said on Instagram.