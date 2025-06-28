The Chick-Fil-A Dipping Sauce That's A Huge No-Go For Your Nuggets

With more than 3,000 locations across the United States (and nearly 500 in Texas alone), Chick-fil-A is far from being one of the larger fast food chains in the country. But despite not being quite as widespread as the big-name likes of McDonald's, Taco Bell, and Burger King, Chick-fil-A remains the most popular quick service restaurant in the U.S. as of 2025, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

While its known for its famous chicken offerings — the classic chicken sandwich, the spicy chicken sandwich, and the lightly breaded, juicy chicken nuggets — the fast food restaurant also serves up a wide range of dipping sauces. Because we're always excited to rank food options, Chowhound had to take on Chick-fil-A's sauces and find out which ones stood out, and which should've just stayed in the kitchen.

It's really difficult to call anything at Chick-fil-A subpar because the chain typically executes its fast food dishes so well. But when it comes to dipping sauces, one in particular just didn't do much for us at all. And, shockingly, it was the garden herb ranch sauce, which ranked dead last since it was lacking in the three signature flavors of the chicken chain's other dipping sauces: sweet, savory, or smoky.