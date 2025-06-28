You Won't Need To Measure Fresh Ground Pepper With A Spoon Thanks To This Brilliant Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When there's flour everywhere, the carrots are midway through roasting, and the chicken is ready to go in the oven, you don't want to grab for the measuring spoons for the right amount of fresh-cracked black pepper. You have to measure it into a dish, then keep using your measuring spoon to see if you have enough. And there's inevitably some left over that you're not quite sure what to do with. It's another step in the process that would be nice to skip and another utensil or two you'd rather not have to wash. But a little groundwork can lead the way to easier cooking, at least when it comes to measuring freshly ground pepper.

Just count how many turns it takes to get to a specific measurement, such as a quarter teaspoon. Measure it once, then do the (pretty simple) math for each recipe. For example, on my pepper grinder at home, an admittedly bougie (but beautiful) Le Creuset ceramic grinder, 10 turns is a quarter teaspoon. So I know to double the turns to 20 for a half teaspoon or count to 40 for an entire teaspoonful. This trick is great because switching to freshly ground pepper changes your food, but it's such a pain to measure. Once you have your count down, it doesn't really take any more time than tapping ground pepper from the tin or shaker.