The Buttery Sauce Your Oven-Baked Wings Need

When you think of chicken wings, you probably picture those classic, saucy Buffalo wings. But you can actually coat chicken wings with all kinds of sauces, and if you're looking for a rich, herby dressing to make the most of your oven-baked wings, try tossing them in cowboy butter. Cowboy butter is essentially just melted butter loaded with different herbs and seasonings that give it a distinct flavor, infusing it with a taste that's much herbier than typical butter. This spicy, creamy cowboy butter is often used to upgrade steak, but it deserves to be enjoyed with chicken, too.

It's best to use unsalted butter because most recipes call for some level of salt to be added on top, and it gives you more control over the resulting flavor. Recipes do vary, but this sauce usually calls for parsley, chives, and garlic, plus some amount of spicy seasoning, such as paprika or cayenne pepper. There are a few other liquids added to the butter; major flavor boosters like Worcestershire and Dijon add some umami and tang to the sauce, plus some lemon juice and zest build acidity and brighten up the dish. With so many ways to add flavor, you can adjust the spice levels to your desired preference before coating the wings.