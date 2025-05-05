The Buttery Sauce Your Oven-Baked Wings Need
When you think of chicken wings, you probably picture those classic, saucy Buffalo wings. But you can actually coat chicken wings with all kinds of sauces, and if you're looking for a rich, herby dressing to make the most of your oven-baked wings, try tossing them in cowboy butter. Cowboy butter is essentially just melted butter loaded with different herbs and seasonings that give it a distinct flavor, infusing it with a taste that's much herbier than typical butter. This spicy, creamy cowboy butter is often used to upgrade steak, but it deserves to be enjoyed with chicken, too.
It's best to use unsalted butter because most recipes call for some level of salt to be added on top, and it gives you more control over the resulting flavor. Recipes do vary, but this sauce usually calls for parsley, chives, and garlic, plus some amount of spicy seasoning, such as paprika or cayenne pepper. There are a few other liquids added to the butter; major flavor boosters like Worcestershire and Dijon add some umami and tang to the sauce, plus some lemon juice and zest build acidity and brighten up the dish. With so many ways to add flavor, you can adjust the spice levels to your desired preference before coating the wings.
Tips for making cowboy butter wings
For the best-tasting cowboy butter, prepare it in advance before you even cook your wings. The seasonings and herbs will have time to marry together as the butter sits, giving the sauce an even deeper flavor. Since you want the wings nice and crispy, don't coat them with the butter until after they're cooked; you can use some oil to lightly coat the wings' exterior, which will help the skin crisp up while they're in the oven and also help keep them moist.
Make sure the butter is still liquid and hasn't hardened before tossing your wings — otherwise, you'll have a tough time fully coating them. You can melt it slightly in the microwave if it sits out for too long. Toss the wings in the butter just before serving, which will keep the skin on the chicken wings as crispy as possible. If you think you'll have leftover wings, it wouldn't hurt to set a little cowboy butter aside. Then, once you reheat them in the oven or air fryer (if using the latter, don't forget the prep step to spray them with oil for the crispiest reheated wings), toss them in that small amount of leftover cowboy butter to get them nice and saucy again.