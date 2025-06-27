One Simple Chocolate Swap Makes The Gooiest Homemade Cookies

While Duff Goldman's secret for perfectly gooey cookies involves removing your confections from the oven a bit earlier than expected, using the right kind of chocolate is mandatory. Though, not every home chef is necessarily selective about the chocolate in their homemade cookies. However, if you're someone who's constantly craving soft cookies dotted with distinct puddles of melted chocolate, use a chopped chocolate bar over standard chocolate chips in your go-to recipe.

Among the plethora of mistakes that will totally ruin your chocolate chip cookies, you may want to think twice before using conventional chocolate chips. Many varieties tend to include stabilizing ingredients. These additives work to ensure chocolate chips' uniform shape remains intact, even under high-heat conditions. Therefore, standard chocolate chips may not melt entirely, which is an integral characteristic of soft and luscious chocolate chip cookies.

On the other hand, specialty chocolate bars tend to have fewer ingredients and a higher percentage of cocoa butter. This extra cocoa butter leads to better meltability, ultimately creating gooier cookies. Chocolate bars also cover a more significant amount of surface area.

A cut chocolate bar not only results in decent chunks but also flecks and shards, which can make for all-around, better tasting cookies. Lastly, when you opt for baking bars, the cacao percentage is boldly noted on the packaging. Therefore, you can better select the most appropriate variety for any particular cookie recipe you choose.