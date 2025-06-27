What Should You Do If You Drop Your Silverware At A Fancy Restaurant?

It always seems to happen, doesn't it? You're having a lovely time out to eat and your silverware ends up on the floor. Maybe you elbowed it off the table or you simply dropped it — we can all be clumsy sometimes. While it can feel a tad embarrassing, it's no big deal, and you should definitely ask for a new set. To confirm this, Chowhound tapped Penny Chua, owner and managing partner of the iconic Lotus of Siam restaurant on Flamingo Road in Las Vegas.

Chua told us that no matter the restaurant, if she drops her silverware, she invariably picks it up and tells her server what happened. "I'll usually ask politely if I can get a clean set and hand them the one that hit the floor," she said. "It's just a small courtesy, and most places are more than happy to replace it without any fuss." A quality restaurant should have plenty of clean silverware available. You may consider just using the dropped silverware, but it's not the best idea. Even if the eatery looks super-clean and the floors are shining, it can't hurt to err on the side of caution. While you may be tempted to avoid asking for a fresh set by just grabbing one from an empty table nearby, Chua doesn't recommend this. Similarly, you should think twice before stacking your empty plates.