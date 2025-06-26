What's The Difference Between Rotisserie And Grilled Chicken?

When it comes to the most popular proteins in the United States, chicken rules the roost: The average American enjoys about 118 pounds of this juicy bird per year. It's not really a mystery as to why we love chicken so much: It's less expensive and more versatile than most other proteins. Different parts of the same bird can act as the star of an artisanal triple anise chicken salad or add a hit of protein to a simple pasta dish.

Perhaps this is why chicken is at its best when cooked fairly simply, either rotisserie-style or grilled to perfection. Grilling and spit-roasting both rely on fairly low-and-slow heating methods that heat all parts of the meat evenly, locking in moisture while ensuring the bird is cooked through. Both methods leave your chicken tasting succulent and juicy, with a gorgeous golden finish that needs little more than salt and pepper for deep, mouthwateringly delicious flavor. Of course, there are advantages and disadvantages to each cooking style depending on how much time you have and what flavors you intend to use. Spit-roasting chicken takes a lot more time and effort for the home cook, for example, while grilling doesn't usually impart the same depth and nuance of flavor without additional finessing.