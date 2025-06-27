Why Pasta In Canned Soup Holds Up While Homemade Noodles Turn To Mush

Anyone who has made noodles at home, or has simply read about the process, understands it's a labor of love. After all, it can be a tedious process, especially for beginners, and fresh noodles only last about 24 hours before they begin to spoil. Although you can freeze and preserve your homemade noodles, you may wonder why canned soup has such a long shelf life. Moreover, how the noodles don't turn to mush after marinating in a can.

Homemade noodles use eggs and are mixed together with flour to form into a dough that is then kneaded and rolled into thin sheets before being cut into the desired shape. A key difference between canned and homemade is the type of flour used. In canned soup, it's most likely durum flour due to its high amounts of protein (15%) and gluten that make for a hardy-firm noodle — right below whole wheat in terms of the flour with the highest protein.

In contrast, homemade noodles often call for 00 flour for a smooth, chewy texture. Although 00 flour is commonly used in homemade noodle recipes, it falls into the low protein category, carrying only 8% to 12%. Additionally, the "00" refers to the fineness of the grind rather than the type of grain, which this one is rated as extremely fine. Essentially, gluten is what prevents the noodles from dissolving in liquid. Glutenin and gliadin, the two proteins that form together to make gluten, are what make up that water resistance property.