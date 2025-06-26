Transform Store-Bought Chocolate Chip Cookies Into This Easy No-Bake Dessert

Warm and chewy chocolate chip cookies are a score when they're fresh out of the oven. That second- or third-day taste just doesn't hit the same way. Cookies harden quickly as the starch retrogrades and moisture evaporates, leaving them hard and crunchy. This, along with the preservative ingredients, is what makes some of even the best store-bought cookies too tough on the teeth. However, this crunchiness is perfect for putting together a chilly dessert for the summer.

All you need are cookies and a cool whipped dairy topping to create a two-ingredient icebox cake — no baking required. Pull out a standard baking pan for multiple portions, or use Mason jars to recreate the charm of Japanese can cakes. Simply layer the cookies in rows with filling in between them — like you'd layer a creamy homemade tiramisu — and refrigerate overnight (or around six hours) at a temperature right above freezing. When the cake is done, the cookies should have had enough time to soften from the moisture in the whipped dairy topping. The top layer should be cream, and you can make a cookie dust garnish by putting some of the cookies in a bag and crushing them with a rolling pin. You don't need anything more than a spoon to dig through every layer of this cold cookie-and-cream icebox dessert.