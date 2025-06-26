Does Your Steak Taste Fishy? Here's What That Means For Beef Quality

Have you ever sat down to the perfect flame-grilled steak, only to have the whole experience ruined because the beef tastes like fish? Some people say you shouldn't complain and that your taste buds might just be particularly sensitive to a little molecule present in both seafood and beef called trimethylamine (TMA). But your meat shouldn't taste like fish; it's one of the signs that the beef isn't all that fresh anymore.

Beef doesn't contain as much TMA as seafood, but as it ages, more of it is released into the meat. As the levels of TMA in the beef go up, so does that fishy flavor. As it gets closer and closer to spoiling, that fishy flavor will get stronger and stronger. Spoilage isn't the only reason you'll get high amounts of TMA in beef, though. If the cattle was fed fish meal or other marine-based feed, you might encounter that fishy flavor in the meat, too.

To clarify what actions you should take if you taste a fishy steak, we asked an expert. Kevin Chrisman, Executive Chef at Golden Hour Bar & Grill in Asheville, North Carolina, confirmed our research with this simple statement: "If the steak tastes fishy, you need to go get your money back."