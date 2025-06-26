The Best Costco Frozen Seafood Is So Good You'll Want To Stay Home For Dinner
When we ranked Costco's prepared frozen seafood items, looking for the best quality and deals available, the list contained a number of standard frozen fare, such as salmon, poke, and battered cod. But you might be surprised by which one topped the list overall. Out of 14 different kinds of frozen seafood items tested, Kirkland Tempura Shrimp came in first place.
Chances are that if you enjoy good seafood, particularly Japanese dishes, you might think going to a restaurant for tempura shrimp is the best option. There's no doubt that going out for Japanese food is a memorable experience. If you're in the mood for tasty tempura at home, though, you can score a big win by purchasing Kirkland Tempura Shrimp and making it in your oven.
To be considered a good tempura, people usually look at the quality of the batter. Once fried, it should be golden colored, crispy, and must coat the shrimp or other fried ingredients well. There is a secret to making good tempura at home which involves carefully preparing the batter and controlling the temperature of hot oil, so it's a dream to find it in the frozen section where you don't have to do any of the tedious work. Kirkland's brand checks all the boxes for good batter and overall taste, and it can be cooked in both conventional or commercial ovens with awesome results.
How to serve the best tempura
Tempura batter works well with shrimp and is often utilized with chicken, sweet potato, mushrooms, and other veggies as well. It's a staple in Japanese cuisine but its origins are more nuanced. According to some historians, batter frying was introduced to Japan by sailors from Portugal in the 16th century when their trading ships landed in the island country's ports. Over the years, the Japanese have perfected the art of batter frying with tempura.
The best way to serve tempura shrimp includes pairing it with rice and veggies or even ramen noodles. You could also eat the Kirkland Tempura Shrimp as a crisp appetizer on its own, serving it alongside the soy dipping sauce that it comes with. Or, whisk together a rich, expert-approved tempura dipping sauce called tentsuyu at home. The dipping sauce is made from three main ingredients, including soy sauce, mirin (which is sweetened rice wine), and dashi (a soup stock). The tentsuyu can be customized to taste and is an amazing compliment to tempura shrimp.
If you'd like to give other frozen seafood dishes from Costco a try — or if the Kirkland Tempura Shrimp is simply out of stock at your store — there are a couple of items on our list that also feature shrimp. However, none quite live up to the top-ranking item for numerous reasons. Olivia Marinated Butterfly Shrimp was a good tasting option, but the price and serving size made it seem less appealing. Authentic Asia Shrimp Wonton Soup didn't rank highly either, performing poorly for texture and flavor as well as serving size. Neither came close to the Kirkland Tempura Shrimp.