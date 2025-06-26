The Best Costco Frozen Seafood Is So Good You'll Want To Stay Home For Dinner

When we ranked Costco's prepared frozen seafood items, looking for the best quality and deals available, the list contained a number of standard frozen fare, such as salmon, poke, and battered cod. But you might be surprised by which one topped the list overall. Out of 14 different kinds of frozen seafood items tested, Kirkland Tempura Shrimp came in first place.

Chances are that if you enjoy good seafood, particularly Japanese dishes, you might think going to a restaurant for tempura shrimp is the best option. There's no doubt that going out for Japanese food is a memorable experience. If you're in the mood for tasty tempura at home, though, you can score a big win by purchasing Kirkland Tempura Shrimp and making it in your oven.

To be considered a good tempura, people usually look at the quality of the batter. Once fried, it should be golden colored, crispy, and must coat the shrimp or other fried ingredients well. There is a secret to making good tempura at home which involves carefully preparing the batter and controlling the temperature of hot oil, so it's a dream to find it in the frozen section where you don't have to do any of the tedious work. Kirkland's brand checks all the boxes for good batter and overall taste, and it can be cooked in both conventional or commercial ovens with awesome results.