Never Skip This Important Step After Seasoning Your Food (Or Risk The Consequences)

You season your food, wash your hands, wipe down the counter, and feel like a kitchen hygiene hero. But what about that paprika jar you grabbed with raw chicken fingers? Or the cumin lid you twisted open mid-meatball mix? According to a study published in the Journal of Food Protection, skipping one tiny cleaning step could be the one of the worst kitchen sanitation mistakes you are making. And it's hiding in plain sight!

The research found that spice containers were among the most contaminated surfaces in home kitchens, out-grossing even the sink and the garbage bin when it came to harboring harmful bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella. Yep, those cute little jars of oregano and garlic powder are secretly germ magnets. And if you are like most home cooks, you are probably not wiping them down nearly enough.

It's easy to see how it happens. You are mid-cook, hands deep in that flavorful ground beef, and muscle memory leads you to grab the nearest jar of seasoning. Twist, sprinkle, maybe double dip. The flavor? On point. The bacteria? Hitching a ride and ready to spread. And because most people don't think to clean their spice jars after cooking, those microbes stay put, until the next meal, and the next, and the next.