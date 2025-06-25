Forget What You've Seen In The Movies. You Should Never Gulp Down A Glass Of Bourbon
Bourbon should be enjoyed thoughtfully, and everyone who knows this probably cringes at the dimly lit movie scenes where actors chug glassfuls of "whiskey." While not all whiskey is bourbon, the bottom line is that this drink should be enjoyed slowly and deliberately, keeping a few rules in mind. No one enjoys bad whiskey, and taking a big gulp of a bourbon will ruin your palate. The first rule, therefore, is to take a small sip and let it coat your mouth. This move has been nicknamed the Kentucky Chew. Sipping this way gives you a chance to genuinely taste all of the subtle notes and nuances that would have been lost if you had just taken a quick swig of the drink.
It can be tempting to pour a lot of bourbon into your glass, but that is the simplest way to flaunt rule number two of bourbon etiquette: Do not overpour. Overpouring spoils the drinking experience, and there's some chemistry behind why. When bourbon is overpowered, this leads to oxidation, where the spirit loses both its vibrancy and flavor.
Furthermore, when tasting bourbon, the glass you use can take your tasting experience to a whole new level. Advisably, you should use a tulip-shaped glass, such as a Glencairn, which can hold the aromas in the glass and direct them towards your nose, thereby enhancing the aroma and flavor you get from it. If a Glencairn isn't available, a wine or champagne glass can do the trick well enough.
More ways to elevate your bourbon experience
There are a few rules to follow while shopping for bourbon. Take a moment to examine the color of your drink. The color of bourbon varies by age: The darker the drink, the longer it has been aged. Aging, in turn, is an indication of how much depth and flavor your bourbon has. Next, gently swirl the bourbon in your glass and notice the "legs" of the drink — those streaks that follow the liquid as it falls back down to the bottom of the glass. They tell you some things about the body and mouthfeel of the spirit.
You can also add a few drops of warm water to your bourbon, which expands the bourbon's pores, softening the bite of the alcohol and extracting flavors that may otherwise have remained concealed in your drink. Though it may seem strange to add liquid to distilled spirits to create flavors, when this happens, you'll get to experience a new layer of the bourbon and have the opportunity to expand your tasting ability.
With the proper glass, and some time to relax into the process by fully engaging all of your senses, you'll be surprised at the transformation of your drink into a whole experience. Bourbon is a velvety mix of ingredients, and should be enjoyed (and explored) as such.