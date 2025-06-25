Don't Throw Out That Old Coffee Can: The Clever Way To Reuse It When Gardening

Coffee cans are great for the 15 easiest herbs to grow in your garden this summer, and repurposing them into planters is as simple as it gets. All you need to make your very own planter are a nail and hammer (or a screwdriver), your favorite plant (here's why cilantro should be the next addition to your garden), and some potting soil.

Before you start, thoroughly clean the can. This is essential for keeping your plant healthy and making sure there are no potential pathogens left inside. Once that's done, you can start drilling holes. Without drainage holes, the water collects at the bottom of the can, drowning the roots and cutting off their oxygen supply. Ensuring proper drainage in your can is crucial to prevent root rot. The next step is adding potting soil to the can. However, when choosing a potting mix, make sure it's of good quality. A combination of about 70% garden soil and 30% organic matter usually provides the right amount of nutrients for your plants. It's also crucial to have the right balance of macro- and micro-pores to achieve optimal airflow and healthy root growth. After that's finished, you can start planting. Finally, if you want to give your brand new planter a completely fresh look, grab your acrylic paint and decorate it to fit your backyard.