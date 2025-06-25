Don't Throw Out That Old Coffee Can: The Clever Way To Reuse It When Gardening
There's nothing better than a freshly brewed, piping hot cup of coffee in the morning. It's the ultimate caffeine fix to keep you going all day. But, with our busy schedules and tons of daily responsibilities, hardly anyone has the time or energy to prepare coffee from scratch — let alone think of additions that give your coffee a flavor boost. Naturally, the next best thing most people turn to is instant coffee, which we owe to New Zealand's David Strang.
A common habit many of us share is throwing the empty coffee can in the trash once all the goods run out, but coffee cans are surprisingly practical. They're typically made of steel or aluminum to keep the coffee fresh and protect it from air, light, and moisture. This is exactly why they also happen to make great planters. Moreover, coffee cans come in different colors and sizes, which makes them easy to customize for your garden. If you're up for a good DIY project, don't waste time; start collecting those empty coffee cans and get ready to give your garden a complete makeover.
How to turn your empty coffee can into a planter
Coffee cans are great for the 15 easiest herbs to grow in your garden this summer, and repurposing them into planters is as simple as it gets. All you need to make your very own planter are a nail and hammer (or a screwdriver), your favorite plant (here's why cilantro should be the next addition to your garden), and some potting soil.
Before you start, thoroughly clean the can. This is essential for keeping your plant healthy and making sure there are no potential pathogens left inside. Once that's done, you can start drilling holes. Without drainage holes, the water collects at the bottom of the can, drowning the roots and cutting off their oxygen supply. Ensuring proper drainage in your can is crucial to prevent root rot. The next step is adding potting soil to the can. However, when choosing a potting mix, make sure it's of good quality. A combination of about 70% garden soil and 30% organic matter usually provides the right amount of nutrients for your plants. It's also crucial to have the right balance of macro- and micro-pores to achieve optimal airflow and healthy root growth. After that's finished, you can start planting. Finally, if you want to give your brand new planter a completely fresh look, grab your acrylic paint and decorate it to fit your backyard.