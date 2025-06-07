Why Cilantro Should Be The Next Addition To Your Garden

You've done the basics: basil, rosemary, maybe even thyme are thriving in your DIY indoor herb garden. What should you tackle next? Cilantro. A bright, peppery herb common in Mexican, Indian and Southeast Asian dishes, cilantro has gained a bad rep for tasting like soap to certain people with a olfactory-receptor gene mutation — but so long as you don't fall in that camp, it's one of the best versatile additions to your herb repertoire.

It also has the benefit of being useful to chefs throughout multiple stages of growth. You might not know this, but coriander (a small, green, round seed often used in soups and meat rubs) — and cilantro (a leafy herb) actually come from the same plant. Cilantro's stalks and flowers are also edible. This means that it's useful in your cooking through several stages of its life cycle, making it a satisfying and useful plant easy to incorporate in all number of versatile, creative ways. Oh — and did we mention that cilantro makes your homemade salsa a whole lot more delicious?

This herb has a delicious growth journey. After planting cilantro seeds, you'll start to see small shoots within a couple of weeks. However, it may not be able to collect your first harvest until about 45 days into the process. Still, during this time, the plant might produce flowers, which you can pinch off and use as a garnish or blend into sauces as a flavor enhancer.