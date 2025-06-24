Don't Even Think About Recycling Your Old Fridge Until You Take This Safety Measure

If your fridge is ancient — like if it's been in your kitchen since "Wicked" first came out on Broadway kind of ancient — it's a sign to toss it out. Other than ghastly frost buildup, it might also be why your electricity bill is so high. However, don't take the fridge to recycling without observing proper safety measures, including contacting a Responsible Appliance Disposal partner.

RAD is a program that ensures appliances are recycled in an environmentally friendly way, guaranteeing a safe method of disposal for any pollutants or toxic materials they contain. To make that happen, the program connects you to a RAD partner – utility companies, industrial companies, etc. — that can take out the harmful insulation foam in your fridge (among other hazardous materials) so it's ready for recycling. To find a RAD partner, just input your state in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's website. It should give you at least one option to contact; if it doesn't, call your electric utility company or a related service, such as local waste management. Otherwise, scrap metal recyclers should typically observe proper recycling, though it wouldn't hurt to double-check with them first.