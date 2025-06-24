The Country That Produces The Most Cheese In The World Might Surprise You

When you think of countries famous for cheese, you might think of Italy and its creamy mozzarella, cheddar cheese and the United Kingdom, or maybe even Nepal and its chhurpi yak cheese that could break your teeth. The United States doesn't even come to mind until after you've considered Greece and its feta, Switzerland's Gruyère, and Mexico's queso fresca. But the U.S. has still made a name for itself in the cheese industry; just not for being the birthplace of any specific type of cheese. Instead, the United States is known for being the biggest cheese producer in the world (followed by France, Germany, and Italy).

The U.S. doesn't have centuries of traditional cheesemaking at the center of its culture like Italy. The U.S. isn't even the country that produces the most kinds of cheese in the world — you find more variety in the United Kingdom. But the United States is a cheese-producing powerhouse. It created a whopping 6.38 million metric tons of cheese, per Statista, compared to Germany's 2.64 million metric tons and Italy's 1.2 million metric tons, all in 2022.